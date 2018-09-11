Jet2.com launches new trip from Newcastle to Iceland

Budget airline Jet2.com has launched a new service from Newcastle to Iceland.

The airline, which also runs Jet2CityBreaks, said it is expanding its Iceland programme from Newcastle Airport just weeks after it launched flights to the Scandinavian island nation.

Iceland. Picture from Jet2.com

The company said the success of its recently launched trips to Iceland mean it was introducing an additional trip from Newcastle Airport departing in March 2019.

The airline said just weeks after going on sale with dedicated Iceland trips, and in response to demand from local holidaymakers, it was adding another four-night trip departing on Thursday March 14 2019.

This means customers can now choose from three dedicated trips departing from Newcastle Airport – with two four-night weekend trips and a three-night midweek trip available.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This additional trip to Iceland and the Northern Lights from Newcastle Airport comes in direct response to the demand we’ve seen from customers since launching just a few weeks ago.

“We are thrilled with this response, and we are now offering customers from Newcastle Airport even more choice when it comes to visiting this wonderful country.

"Iceland is home to many natural and unique wonders, from the Northern Lights to natural parks and geothermal spas, and we can’t wait to welcome customers on these trips-of-a-lifetime with us next year.”

All flights to Keflavík International Airport near Reykjavik will be operated by award-winning Jet2.com on Boeing 737-800 aircraft, and the full programme from Newcastle Airport is as follows:

Four-night weekend trip on 14-18 February 2019

Four-night weekend trip on 14-18 March 2019

Three-night midweek break on 18-21 February 2019

Top places to visit in Iceland:

Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis)

Iceland is one of the best places in the world to experience this rare and gorgeous solar phenomenon, and February/March is one of the best times to witness them. The most common colour to see is fluorescent green, followed by orange and purple hues, as well as many shades of red, pink, blue and yellow. Package breaks booked with Jet2CityBreaks come with a guided Northern Lights Tour included, with locations varying depending on weather conditions. Although one of the most amazing natural wonders of the world, seeing this powerful kaleidoscope of shimmering colours cannot be guaranteed.

Golden Circle

With other-worldly and dreamy landscapes, the Golden Circle Tour is one of the highlights of any visit to Iceland. The meeting point of continental plates at Thingvellir National Park, the roaring Gulfoss Waterfall, and the Geysir Geothermal Area all combine to make the Golden Circle a world-renowned trip, and one which can be completed in one day.

Blue Lagoon

One of the most visited attractions in Iceland, the Blue Lagoon was recently named one of the ’25 Wonders of the World’ by National Geographic. The gloriously enchanting Lagoon is a highlight for many visitors, with its beautiful milky-blue opaque water and perfect temperatures making it the ideal place to bathe and relax. As water is continually streaming into the lagoon, all the water is renewed in 48 hours, making sure it stays clean and ideal for skin nourishment.

Reykjavik

Iceland’s biggest city, Reykjavik is also the world’s most northerly capital. With over 1,000 years of history and culture, there is a treasure trove of renowned museums and cultural attractions to explore such as Hallgrimskirkja Church and the Harpa Music Hall. If you’re looking for something more up-tempo, then Reykjavik has a vibrant nightlife and a range of restaurants which will leave you spoiled for choice.

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or https://www.jet2holidays.com/iceland

