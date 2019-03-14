Jet2 launches new Kos flight from Newcastle Airport for summer 2020

North East sunseekers will have a new flight to the Greek holiday island of Kos from next summer, it was announced today.

On the back of the news that UK airlines will be able to continue to operate flights between the UK and the EU, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced the addition of a new weekly flight to the popular destination from summer 2020.

Jet2's summer 2020 seats have gone on sale today, including a new weekly flight to the Greek island of Kos.

The leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist has put flights and holidays on sale to 33 destinations from Newcastle Airport from today, with more than one million seats up for grabs.

Flights will operate to Kos every Monday from May to October, and Jet2 is also significantly increasing capacity to Turkey, with more flights to Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “The UK Government has confirmed that flights to our EU holiday destinations will continue just as last year, providing assurance that, whatever the outcome of Brexit, holidaymakers can continue to book holidays with confidence.

"On the back of that we are delighted to be announcing even more good news, thanks to this exciting summer programme from Newcastle Airport.

"With 33 fantastic destinations to choose from, including brand new Kos, we are once again demonstrating our commitment to the base and to our customers.

"With more choice and flexibility for customers and independent travel agents to choose from with our award winning airline and tour operator, we are confident that this summer programme will be a huge hit.”

Richard Knight, chief operating officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “It is fantastic that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continue to support the region with a great flight schedule and ABTA-protected holidays from Newcastle Airport.

"With nearly 100 Jet2.com flights departing every week in summer 2020 and over one million seats on sale, we’re sure the North East travelling public will make the most of the flights and holidays to 33 great destinations.”

Other destinations to which Jet2 flies from Newcastle include the Canary Islands, mainland Spain and the Balearics, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria.

Jet2.com recently took delivery of the last of 34 new Boeing 737-800 aircraft, taking its fleet size to 100.

As well as Newcastle, it operates from Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted and Manchester airports.

