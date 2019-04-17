North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - 6.12am

There are no reports of any traffic problems so far.

METRO - 6.13am

There are delays of up to 10 minutes to trains running between Pelaw and St James and Pelaw and Airport due to a points failure in the sidings at Pelaw.

SHIELDS FERRY - 6.14am

The ferry service is running to timetable.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- 6.14am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - 6.14am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL - 6.15am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES - 6.15am

There are no reports of any delays.