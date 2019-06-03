West Hartlepool Rugby Club welcomes dozens of classic vehicles from all over the north in popular show

Classic cars from all over the North received lots of admiring glances when they rolled into Hartlepool at the weekend.

West Hartlepool Rugby Club, on Catcote Road, hosted a classic car and bike show on Sunday afternoon by the North of England Classic and Pre-War Automobile Club.

Ronald Hull and his Brough Superior moterbike, that was made for his grandfather in 1919 and has remained with the family.

On show were vehicles ranging from classic VW caravanettes, cars from the Triumph Stag owners club and vintage cars dating from the roaring twenties right up to present day including a number of Rolls Royces.

It was the second year that the automobile club has staged the show at the rugby club and was organised by Mark Baggs.

There were also a number of classic motorbikes in the show including Ronald Hull and his Brough Superior that was made for his grandfather in 1919 and has remained in the family ever since.

The North of England Classic and Pre-War Automobile Club is the largest Historic Vehicle Club in the North of England with over 900 members.

Just some of the vehicles on display.

The rugby club benefitted from the gate money on the day and kept visitors well refreshed with the kitchen team serving up breakfast and a barbecue, plus a pop up tea room serving tea, cakes and sandwiches.