The Mail reported that the popular peri-peri chain has put in a planning application to make alterations to the former Frankie & Benny's unit at Anchor Retail Park off Marina Way.

Proposals include putting in new glazing, cladding and panelling, together with new outside seating and signs.

A decision by Hartlepool Borough Council is currently pending.

A Nando's chicken platter.

Lots of people have given their views by commenting on the Mail’s Facebook page.

Many have welcomed it, but others are not so keen and have questioned if it is the best location following the closure of Frankie & Benny’s diner previously.

Here are a selection of readers’ views.

Karen Pattinson: “This makes me so happy xxx please let it be true, I know it's just chicken but its NANDOS!! X.”

Former Frankie & Benny's outlet at Marina Way, Hartlepool.

Bryan Littler: “Good luck to Nando's. Never had a bad meal there. Only hope it's big enough. It's the likes of Nando's that could have given a major boost to Church Street, but happy they are moving into Hartlepool.”Lynn Mackenzie: “Let’s hope everyone goes to it and it doesn’t close like Frankie and Benny’s did.”

Laura Marie King: “This will not close down everyone loves Nando’s it will be a success.”

But others would rather see other big restaurant names come to town.

Mark Sedgwick thinks Taco Bell would be better. He commented: “I've since found the nearest one to us is in Newcastle, I think it would be better than Nandos for here.”

Nando's logo.

Andy Glover: “Opportunity missed. Should have been a Five Guys. Nando’s isn't as good as it was years ago.”

David Lloyd: “Whatever it’s going to be, it won't work. It's the wrong location, with little chance of daytime footfall because of that car park. The town needs places like this, but in better locations.”