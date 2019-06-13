A host of talented musicians will take to the stage this weekend in Hartlepool’s first ever multi-venue music festival.
Hartlepool Live will take place across five different venues around the town centre on Saturday, June 15, featuring headliner Paul Smith of Maximo Park and Ross Millard of Sunderland post-punk band The Futureheads.
Millard will play a DJ set at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre in a late change to the previously announced Reverend and the Makers DJ set.
Organisers said: “There'll be something for everyone in this celebration of Hartlepool talent with some friends from the region appearing as well.”
Hartlepool Live has been commissioned by Hartlepool Borough Council in partnership with local musician James Leonard Hewitson, The Studio, Hops and Cheese, Chili Cake Kitchen & Bar and The Contemporary (13-14 Church Street).
It is set to be a sell-out and music fans are being urged to get their tickets as soon as possible.
David Worthington, Head of Culture for the council, earlier said: “We are expecting the first ever Hartlepool Live to be a hugely popular event that attracts hundreds of festival-goers from all over the Tees Valley area.”
Here is the festival’s full line up:
Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, Raby Road
11pm-close – Ross Millard (The Futureheads) DJ set
9.30pm-10.30pm – Maximo Park frontman Paul Smith
8.20pm-9pm – Para Alta
6.20pm-7pm – Venus
4.20pm-5pm – James Leonard Hewitson
3.20pm-4pm – Dog Years
2.20pm-3pm – Elaine Palmer
1.20-2pm – The Balcony
The Studio Tower Street
11pm-close – Late Night Drum Club
10pm-11pm – Gallops
8.45pm-9.30pm – Plaza
7.45pm-8.15pm – Shamu
6.45pm-7.15pm – Lost State of Dance
5.45pm-6.15pm – Leopard Rays
4.45pm-5.15pm – Straight Girl
3.45pm-4.15pm – Marketplace
2.45pm-3.15pm – The Warrens
Chili Cake, Church Square
7.30pm-8pm – Onlooker
6.30pm-7pm – Detweiler
5.30pm-6pm – Sagboi
4.30pm-5pm – Madeleine Smyth
3.30pm-4pm – Meltwater
The Contemporary, Church Street
7pm-7.45pm – Mouses
6pm-6.30pm – Swine Tax
5pm-5.30pm – Fever Days
4pm-4.30pm – Late Girl
3pm-3.30pm – Be Quiet, Shout Loud!
2pm-2.30pm – Heel Turn
Hops & Cheese, Tower Street
7.30pm-8pm – Mt Misery
6.15pm-7pm – Pellethead
5.15pm-5.45pm – Methodical Beast
4.15pm-4.45pm – Palace Watson
3.15pm-3.45pm – Danny Devon
2.15pm-2.45pm – The Mighty Chihuahua
See www.destinationhartlepool.com for tickets or call (01429) 890000.