A host of talented musicians will take to the stage this weekend in Hartlepool’s first ever multi-venue music festival.

Hartlepool Live will take place across five different venues around the town centre on Saturday, June 15, featuring headliner Paul Smith of Maximo Park and Ross Millard of Sunderland post-punk band The Futureheads.

Ross Millard on stage.

Millard will play a DJ set at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre in a late change to the previously announced Reverend and the Makers DJ set.

Organisers said: “There'll be something for everyone in this celebration of Hartlepool talent with some friends from the region appearing as well.”

Hartlepool Live has been commissioned by Hartlepool Borough Council in partnership with local musician James Leonard Hewitson, The Studio, Hops and Cheese, Chili Cake Kitchen & Bar and The Contemporary (13-14 Church Street).

It is set to be a sell-out and music fans are being urged to get their tickets as soon as possible.

David Worthington, Head of Culture for the council, earlier said: “We are expecting the first ever Hartlepool Live to be a hugely popular event that attracts hundreds of festival-goers from all over the Tees Valley area.”

Here is the festival’s full line up:

Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, Raby Road

11pm-close – Ross Millard (The Futureheads) DJ set

9.30pm-10.30pm – Maximo Park frontman Paul Smith

8.20pm-9pm – Para Alta

6.20pm-7pm – Venus

4.20pm-5pm – James Leonard Hewitson

3.20pm-4pm – Dog Years

2.20pm-3pm – Elaine Palmer

1.20-2pm – The Balcony

The Studio Tower Street

11pm-close – Late Night Drum Club

10pm-11pm – Gallops

8.45pm-9.30pm – Plaza

7.45pm-8.15pm – Shamu

6.45pm-7.15pm – Lost State of Dance

5.45pm-6.15pm – Leopard Rays

4.45pm-5.15pm – Straight Girl

3.45pm-4.15pm – Marketplace

2.45pm-3.15pm – The Warrens

Chili Cake, Church Square

7.30pm-8pm – Onlooker

6.30pm-7pm – Detweiler

5.30pm-6pm – Sagboi

4.30pm-5pm – Madeleine Smyth

3.30pm-4pm – Meltwater

The Contemporary, Church Street

7pm-7.45pm – Mouses

6pm-6.30pm – Swine Tax

5pm-5.30pm – Fever Days

4pm-4.30pm – Late Girl

3pm-3.30pm – Be Quiet, Shout Loud!

2pm-2.30pm – Heel Turn

Hops & Cheese, Tower Street

7.30pm-8pm – Mt Misery

6.15pm-7pm – Pellethead

5.15pm-5.45pm – Methodical Beast

4.15pm-4.45pm – Palace Watson

3.15pm-3.45pm – Danny Devon

2.15pm-2.45pm – The Mighty Chihuahua

See www.destinationhartlepool.com for tickets or call (01429) 890000.