Win a mouth-watering steak meal for two at glamourous new Hartlepool Marina restaurant
A new Hartlepool restaurant that takes diners back to the roaring twenties is offering Mail readers the chance to enjoy a meal for two on the house.
Gatsby’s on Navigation Point is inspired by the glitz and glamour of The Great Gatsby with its Art Deco style and prohibition era cocktails.
And you could dine there for free courtesy of owner Gemma Taylor who is giving away a steak meal for two and bottle of wine worth around £40 in a competition.
She has worked in hotels and restaurants and saw an opportunity to combine her love of the 2013 movie starring Leonardo Dicaprio and bring something new to Hartlepool Marina.
Gemma said: “It was the right opportunity at the right time.
“The Great Gatsby is one of my favourite films and the era is very popular at the moment with Peaky Blinders.
“It is is the glitz and the glamour of the parties. There is a lot of things you can do with it.”
The Great Gatsby novel was written by American author F Scott Fitzgerald, was also made into a movie in 1974 starring Mia Farrow and Robert Redford, and is set in New York’s jazz scene in 1922.
To bring the era to life, Gatsby’s restaurant has Art Deco furnishings, peacock feathers on the tables and cocktails including Prohibition Ice Tea, Daisy’s Dream, and Gatsby House Cocktail.
Hungry diners can choose from their lunch, early bird (4pm-6pm) and evening menus.
Signature dishes include the beef Wellington, surf and turf, daily fish specials, and vegetarian options including sweet potato cakes and vegetable and spinach ravioli.
The restaurant has also come up with a number of offers to support customers including complimentary meals to care home staff when they bring residents for a visit.
And they will reimburse customers’ car parking charges.
Competition
To be in with a chance of winning the steak meal for two just answer the following question: Who wrote The Great Gatsby?
Send your entries by Thursday, October 24, to Mark Payne, Gatsby’s Competition, Hartlepool Mail, Suite 308, Advanced House, Wesley Square, Hartlepool, TS24 8BX
Alternatively, email: mark.payne@jpimedia.co.uk
Please remember to include your name and a telephone number.