Majority of people think Prime Minister should resign

A survey has recently found two-thirds of Brits feel the Prime Minister has let the country down

By Jatinder Dhillon
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 12:48 pm

After becoming embroiled in a fresh scandal about a party at Downing Street in May 20, 2021, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered another blow to how the public feel about him and his party.

A survey carried out by Savanta/ComRes poll found 66% of the public felt he should resign, with 42% of those being people who previously voted for the Tories in 2019.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures, during a coronavirus briefing at Downing Street on January 4, 2022 in London, England. The Prime Minister announced that around 100,000 critical workers would be set to take daily Covid tests in order to reduce the spread of the virus to colleagues. (Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images)