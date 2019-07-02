Police set warning over bizarre thefts by woman with a baby
Cleveland police officers are warning residents in the Billingham area to be vigilant following reports of a suspicious woman with a pram, reportedly targeting elderly victims.
Two incidents were reported on Monday, July 1. The woman, who has been described as suspicious, targeted a man, 91, and a woman, 84, at properties on Elton Road and Grosvenor Road.
The woman approached both addresses with a baby in a pram and she asked the victims if she could use their bathroom or kitchen to clean her baby’s bottles while she was out walking.
When she was inside the property on Elton Road, the woman stole £20 and a door key.
Nothing was stolen from the Grosvenor Road property but the victim did hand over some cash to assist the woman with travelling in a taxi with her baby.
Police officers are urging residents to be vigilant and to be sure to avoid allowing people into their property if they are not known to them.
The suspect is described as a white female, of slim build with dark hair and around 40 years old. She was wearing a tracksuit and white trainers at the time of the targeted crimes.
Anyone with any information regarding the woman or the incidents that have taken place is asked to contact DC Andy Harland from Cleveland Police on 101. They should quote the event number 110525.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously with any information via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning the number 0800555111.