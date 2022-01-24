Watch a stats round up of a when Hartlepool last played Exeter City
Hartlepool go into the match needing a desperate win
Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:27 pm
Pools haven’t managed a win in the last five matches, and trail ten points behind their next opponents Exeter City.
They need a win from the next match to keep themselves sitting at mid-table comfortably.
Last time the two teams clashed, Hartlepool took the lead at 25 minutes through
Luke Molyneux, but were unable to hold on as Exeter City’s Sam Nombe managed to equalise. Pools were unable to regain the lead afterwards.