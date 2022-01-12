Hartlepool previously played Bristol Rovers at Victoria Park winning 1-0 back in September.

Hartlepool had more shots on target which they managed to convert for the games only goal.

Jamie Sterry scored late in the second half to give Pools the lead which they managed to hold onto till the final whistle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HARTLEPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Hartlepool United fans celebrate their second goal scored by Joe Grey of Hartlepool United during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Hartlepool United and Blackpool at Suit Direct Stadium on January 08, 2022 in Hartlepool, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)