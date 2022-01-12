We round up the stats before Hartlepool travel to Bristol Rovers this weekend
Hartlepool go in on a high after winning against Blackpool
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 4:38 pm
Hartlepool previously played Bristol Rovers at Victoria Park winning 1-0 back in September.
Hartlepool had more shots on target which they managed to convert for the games only goal.
Jamie Sterry scored late in the second half to give Pools the lead which they managed to hold onto till the final whistle.
This time Hartlepool travel to Memorial Stadium on the back of a 2-1 win over Blackpool – hopefully coming home with another win.