10 beautiful pictures from the Best of Hartlepool Awards at Hardwick Hall Hotel
The town came together to celebrate a special night at this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.
More than 20 winners were given the recognition they deserved for their amazing achievements over a variety of categories. You can meet them all and read about the winners in full here. Today, we’re looking back on the emotional ceremony, held at Hardwick Hall Hotel in Sedgefield, and sharing 10 beautiful pictures from the occasion.
1. Meet our winners
The winners at the Best of Hartlepool Awards 2018. Congratulations!
Outstanding Acievment Award presented to the People of Hartlepool, for saving Hartlepool United by Executive Editor, Joy Yates, to Ian Scobie board member, Joy Yates, Mark McGuire chief exec, Raj Singh chairman and President Jeff Stelling.