10 criminals from the Hartlepool area who have been locked up in 2019

Further details of their offences and other court cases covered by the Hartlepool Mail this year can be found here.

Maiden, 33, of Bowline House, Hartlepool Marina, was jailed for eight years after he was convicted by a jury of rape.

Atkinson, 40, of Uppingham Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for a year after admitting burgling his sister's house and stealing 1,000 of electrical goods between April 21-25 last year.

Swinney, 21, formerly of Hartlepool and more recently of Westmorland Road, Newcastle, was jailed for three years after admitting sexual activity with a child.

Marshall, 33, of Howard Walk, Billingham, was jailed for four-and-a-half years after admitting committing grievous bodily harm in Stockton on September 2 last year.

