The Wintertide Festival proved a hit on a cold, gloomy weekend

10 of the best pictures from the Wintertide Festival in Hartlepool

What a great weekend! Hartlepool's Wintertide Festival at the Headland took the chill off a cold, wet weekend.

Here are some of our favourite pictures from Friday night and Saturday as the events get ready to come to a close today:

There were all manner of things to see and do

1. Hustle and bustle

Just look at them. Well done!

2. Young performers made faces smile

Coloured glows lit up the night sky

3. Bathed in light

Even Santa's reindeer came along

4. Special sights lit up the night

