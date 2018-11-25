10 of the best pictures from the Wintertide Festival in Hartlepool
What a great weekend! Hartlepool's Wintertide Festival at the Headland took the chill off a cold, wet weekend.
Here are some of our favourite pictures from Friday night and Saturday as the events get ready to come to a close today:
1. Hustle and bustle
There were all manner of things to see and do
2. Young performers made faces smile
Just look at them. Well done!
3. Bathed in light
Coloured glows lit up the night sky
4. Special sights lit up the night
Even Santa's reindeer came along
