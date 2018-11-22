10 things almost everyone in Hartlepool has done by the age of 40
From Hartlepool delicacies to traditions going back decades, there are some experiences almost everybody born and bred in the town has indulged in at some point.
Here we look at 10 things almost everyone in Hartlepool has done by the time they're 40:
1. Been to Hartlepool Carnival
Whether it was screaming on the rides at Murphy's funfair or watching the 'Nutty Slack Race', which sees men and women carrying sacks of coal, almost everyone Hartlepool has fond memories visiting the town's annual carnival.
2. Had fish and chips at Seaton Carew and the Headland
This one splits opinion, with some preferring the popular purveyors of fish and chips at Seaton Carew, and others championing the Headland, home to the famous Verrills, as the place all true Hartlepudlians should frequent. So we reckon you should have tried both and picked a favourite.
Our famous beer with its proud lion is a much-loved tipple across the North East, and Camerons Brewery is the sponsor of the town's equally loved football club. You may not like beer, but should at least have had a taste. Or at the very least have fond memories of seeing the lions outside the brewery as a child.