£10m plan to create new railway station is submitted to council

Plans to create a new £10million train station have been submitted to council chiefs.

Developed in conjunction with Durham County Council, the proposal for Horden would see two 100 metre platforms built, along with a foot bridge, shelters, a 120 space car park and stops for bus services.

The cost of the scheme is expected to be £10.55million.

Durham County Council leader Councillor Simon Henig said: “It has been a long time coming, and required a lot of hard work, but it is very pleasing to see this key project reach such an important stage.

“A new station is sorely needed in the east of our county and, if agreed through the planning process, this would be a great boost to the local economy, providing much better access to employment opportunities for local people.”

The council say that a public consultation on the plans in 2016 saw almost 1,400 responses, with 98.6% of people in the area saying they would use the station if it was built.

Subsequent projections anticipate over 70,000 passengers could use the station, in South East View, each year.

If given the go ahead then work – which would be funded by the council, £4.4million from the Department for Transport’s New Station Fund, and a grant from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership - could begin as soon as early 2019, ahead of an opening date in spring 2020.

Trains would stop hourly in both directions and link Horden into the local and national train network.

Aidan Talbott, Network Rail principal programme sponsor said: “Network Rail is delighted to be working with the council in the design and delivery of the new station for Horden and Peterlee.

“It is rewarding to work together on a project which is forecast to be so beneficial for the community and which has had such positive responses during public consultations thus far.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the council and residents going forward.”

The application has been submitted to Durham County Council for consideration.

For more information about the plans go to www.durham.gov.uk/horden

