From guilty pleasures to seaside classics, here's a look at 14 foodstuffs almost everyone in Hartlepool has tried at some point. Some are Hartlepool specialities, some are foods we just all love - or are particularly good at preparing:





1. Fresh fish Straight from the sea to your plate, via one of our great traditional fishmongers.

2. Savoury patties Described as like a fishcake, but made of potato and herbs these are particular to certain British port towns, including Hartlepool and Hull. Popular in chip shops, they were traditionally an inexpensive substitute for fish.

3. Ice cream in Seaton Carew Whether it's a lemon top, a humble 99 or an elaborate sundae, an ice cream at the seafront is something not to be missed.

4. Savoury duck Containing absolutely no duck, these meaty delights are a type of faggot - and at some point Hartlepool seems to have developed a reputation for making some of the best.

