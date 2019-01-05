17 messages of support for Frances and Patrick Connolly after couple celebrate £115m EuroMillions win

Messages of goodwill have been flooding in for a former Hartlepool couple who have become millionaires.

Frances and Patrick Connolly won almost £115million on the New Year's Day draw of the EuroMillions after buying a ticket online.

The winning cheque. Picture: PA.

The couple, who lived and worked in Hartlepool for 25 years, spoke to the media yesterday and revealed that their winnings would be used to help others and treat their loved ones.

They singled out St Francis FC, a community football team in Hartlepool, as one of those set to benefit from the windfall.

Since the news was announced, many have shared their memories of the couple, who are in their fifties, and said their win is well-deserved.

Among them is daughter Katrina, 31, who still lives in Hartlepool.



Frances and Patrick speak to the media as their win is announced. Picture: PA.

She told the Mail: "I couldn't believe it when my mam phoned to tell me, it just doesn't seem real.

"Then I saw them on the television celebrating and it was amazing. They are a very down-to-earth couple and when they said they celebrated with a cup of tea I can well believe that."

Dozens of people have also shared their well-wishes on social media.

Here are some of your messages for the couple from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Steve Rudd: "Frances worked hard for St. Francis Football Club few years back, a lovely couple. Congratulations to them both, nice gesture to help the club out."

Leon Wayne Smith: "Overwhelmed in happiness for them!"

Norman Wright: "Well done Frances and Paddy."

Debbie Brown: "Over the moon for them."

Judith Burton: "Well done really pleased for you."

Shelby Payne: "Couldn’t [have] happened to a nicer family."

Chris Leslie: "Love that they've decided to support St. Francis FC."

Jenna Purcifer: "So happy for them, well done enjoy."

June Hart: "Very kind gesture."

Anthony Hall: "Well done be happy."

David Kennedy: "Absolutely fantastic that like!"

Clare Garrington: "Over the moon for them ... such a lovely couple."

Debbie Okeefe: "Fabulous couple they always had the kids out of the street in [their] house and garden they were always a very generous couple congratulations Paddy and Frances."

Callum Craddy: "Actually really nice to see someone win who genuinely now wants to help others. Well done."

Maryanne Bannister: "Well done, how lovely wanting to help others, worthy winners enjoy."

David Close: "At last someone who deserves to win."

Jade Bromby: "So happy to see a well-deserving family get some good news."