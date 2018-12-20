£40m takeover deal could see 'Teesside International Airport' name change

The Tees Valley Mayor has said that he will change the name of Durham Tees Valley Airport back to Teesside International Airport if the takeover gets the go ahead.

Mayor Ben Houchen announced his intention to revere the airport's name if his deal to acquire the site is approved next year.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

Earlier this month Mr Houchen presented a proposal to acquire Peel’s 89% shareholding in the airport and 819 acres of land for £40million.

The announcement to change the name follows a huge amount of support from an online poll, completed by 14,000 people, which shows 93% of people supporting a rebrand.

The poll also shows that 76% of people back the plan to buy the airport and 85% of people want council leaders to back the deal.

If the deal is approved by council leaders of Hartlepool, Darlington, Middlesbrough, Stockton and Cleveland, it would bring the airport back into public ownership.



In a statement on Facebook Mr Houchen said: "You wanted me to bring our airport back into public ownership, and I will.

"You wanted me to change the name back to Teesside International Airport, and I will.

"Thank you to the 14,000 people who completed my online name change poll over the past week.

"A whopping 93% of you want me to change our airport’s name back to what it was. And I will.

"In many ways it doesn’t matter what our airport is called, as long as it remains open and can be turned around.

"In early January, I’ll be announcing the new, well-established UK airport operator who will work with me to bring our airport back to life.

"Once we announce our new operator, we can also publish the full business case, full turnaround plan, and full valuation report for all to see - including all the necessary legal, risk and due diligence work."

Council leaders will meet with the airport's proposed new operator today.

