5 of the best bird watching items

We look at 5 of the best garden bird watching items

Bird House Gift Box, www.boxwild.com, £30

This Bird House Gift Box contains a beautiful wooden nesting box along with a regular Boxwild bird seed blend, a seed feeder, a seed scoop and a coco feeder. This makes the ideal present for someone who loves birds and their garden!

Garden Trading Farringdon Bird Feeder - Steel, www.gardentrading.co.uk, £15.00

Entice wildlife into the garden with the Farringdon Bird Feeder. With simplicity at its heart, the circular design has been hand-welded and finished with a matt lacquer which gives a level of protection from the elements.

The hoop design has a saucer and spike, allowing you to secure an apple or seed ball ready to be devoured by feathered friends.

Family Of Birds Notebook David Weidman, www.hurnandhurn.com, £5.00

Stylish and distinctive, this Family of Birds Notebook from the Magpie David Weidman collection will be a charming and useful addition to a home or office. It features a unique and whimsical vintage abstract print design by Weidman. The unusual notebook will make a delightful gift for a bird enthusiast.

Tall Distressed Cast Iron Bird Bath, www.thefarthing.co.uk, £35.00

Keep your garden filled with birds this season with the lovely rustic cast iron bird bath, a nice size to place on a wall or rockery and enough room for Sparrows to wash and blackbirds to feed. Each bird has lovely intricate detail with a painted oxidised finish, and a weighted base for extra stability, with light assembly required.

The Twitcher’s Tool Kit: Mini, www.kitcentric.co.uk, £30.00

Getting started on this bird watching lark? Then this is the ideal kit for you.

The kit includes the RSPB Pocket Guide to British Birds (Second edition) by Simon Harrap and Tweet of the Day: A Year of Britain’s Birds from the Acclaimed Radio 4 Series by Brett Westwood and Stephen Moss.

Also included is an RITR Birder’s Journal - 4 5/8" x 7".

Please note: kit items may vary slightly.