£500,000 investment in firm

International test equipment firm Seaward Group is to transform its Peterlee manufacturing base with an investment of £500,000.

The work, which has already begun, will significantly improve efficiency, reduce waste, and lead to a 25% increase in productivity, allowing for further company and employment growth over the next two years.

Seaward Group, which was established in 1982, makes advanced testing solutions for the international biomedical, manufacturing and solar markets, alongside production of hand-held market-leading PAT and high voltage test devices.

Andrew Upton, managing director, said: “Seaward is known for innovation in technology – and that extends to having the very best manufacturing facilities.

“Continued investment in both our site and our workforce is essential to our success and we’re committed to doing just that.

“We need to see the next generation of Seaward employees coming through to continue to carry the torch for electrical safety.

“By investing in state-of-the-art equipment, machinery, software and personnel we are futureproofing the whole company to ensure we make advancements in testing technology for years to come.”

Seaward employs 160 people at its headquarters and has a base in the USA.

It also supports a global network of distributors.

The company is the UK’s leading manufacturer of PAT testing equipment and recently partnered with Labour MP Grahame Morris and other industry experts to launch a national campaign to improve electrical safety in rented properties.