£58m Hartlepool housing development could create 180 jobs

Plans for a £58 million housing development in Hartlepool have moved a step closer.

Planning permission in favour of the principle of 500 new homes at Upper Warren was granted by council chiefs in 2015.

Building land at Upper Warren off Merlin Way. Picture by FRANK REID

Now developers behind the scheme have submitted a second planning application seeking approval for the finer detail including its appearance, layout and scale.

The development is said to represent an investment of around £58.8m and will support up to 180 construction jobs.

Other financial benefits to the town from the development are said to include £11.9m spent by householders, a £2.3m New Homes Bonus for the council and raise around £590,000 in council tax.

The development is being spearheaded by the Leebell Consortium comprising Persimmon Homes and Bellway Homes.

They say it will make a substantial contribution towards Hartlepool Borough Council’s target to deliver 6,000 new homes across the town over 15 years.

A design and access statement for the scheme states: “Socially the proposal addresses the need for more housing within the borough, including affordable housing, whilst making the appropriate contributions towards open space, play, sport facilities and education within the local area.”

A mixture of terraced, semi-detached and detached houses are proposed with a majority of three and four bedroom homes plus a smaller number of two and five bed properties.

The design statement added: “This will allow purchasers to either take their first step onto the housing market, upsize into a larger property or even downsize into a smaller unit.

“This in turn will facilitate the release of existing stock onto the market which will subsequently continue to help the population of Hartlepool meet their housing aspirations.

“The proposed housing mix will therefore make a significant and appropriate contribution towards addressing the borough wide housing needs.”

Councillors supported the development back in March 2014. But it was not until April the following year that permission was granted after a legal agreement between the council and developers was signed.

Seventy-six of the 500 homes will be affordable with half made affordable rent and half discounted market sale.

Other conditions secure developer contributions including £852,345 towards primary education, and £125,000 towards sports provision and children’s play facilities.

People can comment on the application, reference number H/2018/0148, at www.hartlepool.gov.uk. Find it under the Major Developments section.