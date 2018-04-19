60,000 car breakdowns expected as temperatures soar

Drivers are being warned to check their vehicles as breakdown services prepare for a 20% increase in call outs during the warm spell.

Temperatures in the North East are set to reach 23C today, with some parts of the UK expected to hit 26 this week.

But while the warmer weather is welcome, Green Flag said it can pose a problem for ill-prepared motorists - with one car every five seconds is set to be a non-starter or broken down at the side of the road

The breakdown cover provider is urging drivers to prepare their cars and plan ahead in case they get caught in the heat.

Green Flag also warns if, as expected, more drivers than predicted decide to enjoy the weather and take to the roads, the number of breakdowns will increase further.

Claire Hildreth at Green Flag said: “With it being the first time in 2018 we have a few days of continuous hot weather predicted and unsurprisingly people will be taking to the roads to make the most of the sun. However, the nature of breakdowns change quite noticeably in the heat, so preparing for your journey is essential.

"Hot weather puts several crucial components in vehicles through a severe work out.

"More people on the road means more traffic jams, and more cars that might not be prepared to be stationary in the hot sun. We're advising people to get their car serviced, check their engine oil, check their water, coolant, pump up their tyres and ensure they have their screen wash topped up.

"We also advise carrying plenty of drinking water in the car in case people break down."

Hot weather driving tips

1. Make sure you have lots of coolant



A common cause of engine overheating is low coolant. To avoid this, drivers should make sure the radiator is full of coolant, and that it has the correct mix of antifreeze and water.

2. Make sure your coolant isn't past its sell by date



Coolant has a lifespan, and once it's over it it's not any use. Coolant that is past its sell by date will cause more harm than good. It may leave deposits in the car’s engine and radiator that can lead to poor coolant flow.

3. Turn off air con when driving at slower speeds

When driving at slower speeds drivers are advised to turn off the air conditioning and roll down the windows. When driving below 50mph, engines have to work harder to pump out cool air and could run the risk of burning excess fuel.

4. Don't overload your vehicle

When heading out in hot weather, cars often get overloaded with luggage and other items, but to help avoid breakdowns, drivers should limit the amount they pack. Overloading the car boot means the car has to work harder and will use more fuel.

