A bridge too far? Ten Hartlepool bright ideas which never actually happened
They are "ambitious plans" to some and "madcap schemes" to others.
We've dusted down our archives to remember 10 ideas which didn't quite happen in Hartlepool......yet.
1. Mill House masterplan
The 100m scheme included a new 3,000-seat stand complete with hotel at Hartlepool United's Victoria Park ground plus an upgraded Mill House swimming pool. Pools' changes in ownership since 2013 have seen the plans fade.
Plans for a new hospital to replace Hartlepool and Stockton's existing hospitals were scrapped after the Tory-Lib Dem coalition took office in 2010. Surely more services would therefore remain in town?
An ice rink and/or music venue were among the many suggestions for the failed retail outlet before the Marina building was eventually bought in 2013 by Hartlepool Borough Council and later bulldozed. A park is now planned for the site.