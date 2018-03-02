A celebration of Hartlepool women

Hartlepool is hosting a gathering to celebrate International Women’s Day.

As part of the celebrations to mark the 100th year of some of the women in the UK gaining the vote, Unison’s Self Organised Women’s Group and Hartlepool Borough Council are hosting a special event.

The women of Hartlepool are a marvellous force for good Gill Alexander

The celebration will take place on Thursday, March 8, in Hartlepool Art Gallery, from 5pm to 8pm and is an opportunity to celebrate the inspiring achievements of women in Hartlepool past and present.

Among the speakers will be Barbara Parker of Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI), Hartlepool Borough Council Chief Executive, Gill Alexander, and organisation development leader, Dr Maxine Craig.

There will also be a host of information stands including WASPI, Harbour, Unison, Wild Green Spaces, HALO, Victim Support, the Asylum and Refugee Group, Changing Futures and others, plus music from a choir and refreshments from the art gallery’s Vestry cafe.

Gill Alexander, said: “The women of Hartlepool are a marvellous force for good and for change and this event will be a fantastic way of bringing them together to share their experiences and skills and build their aspirations.”

Lesley Hamilton, for Unison, said: “This event aims to empower women of all backgrounds and nationalities in Hartlepool to overcome any challenges they face and achieve their full potential, and we have some wonderful guest speakers to inspire them.”

Anyone attending is invited to take along women’s essential items such as sanitary wear and toiletries, to be donated to foodbanks.