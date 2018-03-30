A Good Fryday for Hartlepool chippies

Two great causes in Hartlepool are set to receive a welcome boost thanks to the town’s love for fish and chips.

Oh My Cod, in Sydenham Road, is giving 10% of itsGood Friday takings to Miles for Men and Walk for Women charity, and St Aidan’s Church kitchen project.

People queuing for Good Friday fish and chips outside Verrills on the Headland

Chippies reported brisk trade on what is traditionally their busiest day of the year.

Leanne Taylor, manager of Oh My Cod, said she was happy to use the occasion to help two worthy town charities.

Leanne said: “We already donate chips to St Aidan’s food kitchen on a Thursday.

“Also with us being a new shop we thought it is a good way to help make ourselves known and donate to charity as well.

“Miles for Men are a good Hartlepool charity and do a lot of good work especially for people with cancer.”

St Aidan’s kitchen, which feeds up to 100 needy people every Thursday, has just launched a £30,000 appeal to buy a proper kitchen.

Each cause will receive 5% of Oh My Cod’s takings from Good Friday when it was open from 11am to 8pm.

Stephen Picton, of Miles for Men and Walk for Women said: “We are absolutely over the moon that they came on board to help great charities like ourselves and St Aidan’s. Even though I am on a diet I went in to sample the delights!

“We hope it is the start of things to come and they have set the bar for other businesses to follow.”

People queued out the door at Verrills, on the Headland,

The Mail’s Chip Shop of the Year winner Mary Lambert, in Villiers Street, said business was up by half compared to a usual Friday.

Manager Philippa Lambert said: “We had a queue for tables all day. There has been a really good vibe and everyone had a fab time.”

Second place in the Mail’s competition was won by Gills, in Young Street.

Joint third place was claimed by The Fish Inn, in Jutland Road, and Fosters Fish Grill, in Oxford Road.