A Hartlepool youngster had a close shave for charity

A Hartlepool youngster is feeling the cold after having his head shaved for charity.

Young Corran Evans decided to lose his locks in a bid to raise cash for Cancer Research.

Corran Evans in the hot seat while his aunt, Chelcie Ramshaw, shaves his head for charity.

The big-hearted Headland lad was happy to say goodbye to his hair in the hope of helping others and raised more than £500.

He went along to Trio Hair Fashions in the town’s Stockton Road where his stylist aunt, Chelcie Ramshaw, carried out the extreme hair cut on the 12-year-old.

Proud mum, Sarah Evans, 36, said the idea for Corran to shave his head came out of the blue.

She said: “He just came downstairs one day and said he wanted to do something for charity.

I am very proud of him for doing this Sarah Evans

“I asked him what he wanted to do and he said shave his head.

“He has always been like that, when he was little he would always empty his money box into an envelope to give it to Children in Need or something like that.

“I’m very proud of him for doing this. He used to spend time gelling his hair every morning for school, but doesn’t have to do that now.”

Sarah, who works at Asda and lives with husband, Andrew, and the couple’s younger son, Caleb, eight, said Corran’s school, St Hild’s CE School were very supportive.

Corran Evans before his charity head shave.

She said: “I wrote a letter to the school explaining what he wanted to do because of course they have rules when it comes to haircuts.

“They phoned me and said they were happy for him to go ahead, they were very supportive.”

Although Corran has not lost anyone close to him through cancer, he is aware that it touches everyone at some point in their lives.

He said: “I know how much cancer affects people, I hope in the future all cancers are curable.”

Corran Evans sporting his new look.

Tracey Gibson, headteacher at St Hild’s CE School in the town, said: “We are happy to support Corran with his fundraising activity for such a worthwhile cause.

“He is a delightful young man who has shown he is not only selfless, but is also brave and kind.”