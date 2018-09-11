‘A light that will never go out’ - tributes paid to tragic Hartlepool dad

Scooter riders helped to give a man described as “one in a million” a fitting send off after his tragic death.

Popular dad-of-two Mark Twydale died aged 48 of natural but so far unexplained causes.

Mark Twydale's coffin is about to be carried into Stranton Crematorium. Picture by FRANK REID

He was described as ‘amazing’ and ‘special’ as family, friends and work colleagues came together to remember his life at his funeral yesterday.

Mark’s brave daughter Millie, 17, fought back tears as she read a moving tribute to her dad saying: “I love him a million times more than I ever thought I could.”

The number of mourners were testament to how well known and liked Mark was across the town.

Scooter riders answered his family’s appeal to join his escort through town to Stranton Crematorium.

Music was one of the big loves of Mark’s life. He frequently travelled to festivals and gigs and he was instrumental in making Hartlepool’s annual March of the Mods charity fundraising events a success.

Mark, from the Fens, worked in the mobile phone shop at Tesco Extra in Hartlepool.

He was also a turnstile operator for Hartlepool United, though Liverpool was his first footballing love.

Floral tributes included those in the shape of a Liverpool shirt and the initials to the club’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Millie described how her life changed forever with Mark’s death on August 25.

She said: “My brother Jack and I lost one of the most important people in our lives, our dad and our best friend.

“He was one of a kind. No-one has or ever will compare to him, it’s just impossible.”

Millie described how Mark did and continues to give her strength when low adding: “We chatted about everything together. Even the serious conversations would turn into the biggest laugh.”

A moving tribute by Mark’s ex-wife Nicola was read out in which she described him as an amazing dad, adding: “You were one in a million Mark Twydale and you will never be forgotten.”

Funeral celebrant Ian Snowdon said Mark would continue to live on in the hearts and memories of his friends and loved ones.

The message was reflected in the songs played during the service which included Live Forever by Oasis and The Smiths’ There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.