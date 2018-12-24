‘A massive thank you to all’ - Hartlepool’s Christmas ‘Give a Gift’ appeal sees hundreds of gifts flood in for families in need

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You have been absolutely amazing.

This year’s Give A Gift appeal has been the most successful to date.

MKM Building Supplies director Mick Sumpter with Crafty Chatting Ladies Group Lynne Wain and daughter Jess Wain (L)

The collection by MKM Building Supplies, backed by the Hartlepool Mail, received more than 700 donations and 30 hampers were collected to help families most in need.

Dozens of charities and organisations have benfitted from your generosity, meaning scores of children will wake on Christmas Day to a sack full of presents.

Mick Sumpter, MKM Hartlepool branch director, said: “What a great appeal we have had this year,

“More than 700 gifts have been collected or bought and we collected 30 food hampers.

Hartlepool, Mail Christmas Toy Appeal at MKM Building Supplies. Director Mick Sumpter (R)

“The response has been fantastic, we certainly topped last year’s appeal.

“All the staff at MKM are thrilled that we’ve been able to make a difference to so many children in Hartlepool.

“We must say a massive ‘thank you’ to all those who have contributed, you have been brilliant.

“Over the last couple of weeks we have listened to some unbelievable stories from the beneficiaries, some tragic and heart wrenching. What I do know, is that we could have done more, the need is out there for sure, sad that it may seem.

Mark and Carole, from Mind, receiving gifts from MKM colleague Jane

“Finally, all of us at MKM would like to offer a special thank you to all those groups who have collected gifts, you are amazing people doing an amazing job”

Some of the organisations across Hartlepool to benefit from your donations are: Harbour refuge, Parents in Need of Support (PINS); West View Project; St Aidan’s Primary School; Stranton Academy; Hartlepool Carers; North East Specialist Therapeutic Service (NESTS) and Humankind Charity.

Hartlepool Mail managing editor Gavin Foster said: “Once again the generosity of Mail readers is astonishing. Each year we launch the appeal and hope that our readers will dig deep to help those less fortunate.

“We cannot thank you enough for making the appeal the success that it is.

Jenny and Roxanne, from Hartlepool Carers, with Lisa, from MKM

“In what are still tough times, readers have dug deep to help those less fortunate to give youngsters something special this Christmas. We applaud you all.”