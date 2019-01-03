'A true gentleman' - 12 tributes to Hartlepool pensioner Louis Martin after death at 91

Hartlepool has united in grief and paid tribute to a "lovely man" after his death in hospital shortly before Christmas.

Dozens of Mail readers have remembered Louis Martin, who was 91, as a familiar and friendly face across the town.

Louis Martin's brother Terry and stepdaughter Tracey Liddicoat.

The pensioner loved dancing, and attended various social clubs across Hartlepool. He also enjoyed playing bowls.



He was remembered by his family and friends as a true gentleman, and one of the most generous people you could hope to meet.

And many of the town's residents echoed these sentiments, sharing their own messages of love and remembrance for Louis and his family.

Here are some of your tributes to Louis from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Kimberley Jade Paulet: "RIP to my beautiful grandad! A true gentleman."

Ashleigh Green: "OMG I remember him from in the Engineers when I worked there such a lovely man, heart of gold, this is absolutely awful! Thoughts are with the family RIP."

Elizabeth Rooney: "He was a lovely man. I used to work in the Engies where he danced on a Friday night. RIP."

Christina Cheesbrough: "I remember him from Engineers. RIP good man."

Chris Fletch: "My thoughts are with his poor family at this sad time."

Nicola Prince: "Lovely man."

Diane Spurs: "I remember Louis from the Engineers. Bless him. So sad."

Kelly X Mcgarry: "What a lovely man he was, got to know him 20 year ago when I had a flat above Sainsbury's on Murray Street and he moved in to one next to me then when we moved years later he never forgot us and always spoke to my kids, gutted to be reading this RIP Louis."

Tracey Liddicoat: "Best stepdad in the world, he has left a major gap in my life."

Donna Bertelsen: "So sad. RIP."

Elizabeth Rooney: "Yeah he was lovely. Had his Coors shandy and always asked about my kiddies when he found out I had them. Showed him pics and that. Would always leave the barmaid a tip. Was a lovely man."

Marg Mcloughlin: "God bless him."