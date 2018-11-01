A19 and A689 motorists face delays after Hartlepool road closure

Motorists are warned to expect delays after police closed a major road to deal with a lorry incident.

The A689 heading into Hartlepool is shut on Thursday lunchtime near the A19-A689 Wolviston roundabout.

Cleveland Police tweeted at 12.31pm: "Motorists are advised that officers are currently dealing with an incident involving a lorry on A689 at the A689/A19 Wolviston Interchange.

"The road is likely to be closed in the direction of Hartlepool for around an hour so please find an alternative route."

