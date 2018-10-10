A19 closed northbound due to 'serious' crash

Drivers are facing huge tailbacks this morning after the A19 was closed due to a serious crash.

It happened on the northbound side of the road between the B1404 Seaton Lane and the A1018 at Seaham.

The road is closed after the Seaton Lane turn-off.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

Police are on the scene and advising drivers to use other routes to get to their destinations.

Highways workers are currently removing debris from the road in order to get cars back on the move.

Highways England tweeted: "A19 Northbound full closure at A1018 Seaham due to a serious traffic collision.

"@DurhamPolice are at scene with other emergency sercvices.

"All traffic is being diverted onto A1018.

"Traffic should follow the coast road towards Sunderland.

"Then use A1231 & A690 to return to A19.

"Diversion is via Hollow Diamond symbol.

"We are clearing debris and arranging to move the vehicles involved."