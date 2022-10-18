National Highways North East Tweeted at 9.10am today, Tuesday, October 18, that the road had been temporarily closed in both directions between the B1320 at Peterlee and the A182 at Easington due to a ‘serious’ collision.

The Great North Air Ambulance has said its team responded to reports of a collision on the A19 close to Murton at 8.12am.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call shortly before 8am this morning to reports of a five vehicle road traffic collision on the A19 southbound.

"We sent two Hazardous Area Response Teams, a clinical team leader and three emergency ambulance crews and transported four patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment."

Initially, the northbound dual carriageway was reopened with a single-lane partial reopening of the southbound section.

The closure has since been fully lifted on both carriageways.

The A19 southbound has partially reopened after the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic builds up on the A19 southbound following the five-vehicle collision.

Traffic on the A19 southbound near Easington Services after the five-vehicle collision.