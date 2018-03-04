A19 lane reopened following crash

A lane of the A19 southbound has reopened following a collision on Hylton Bridge.

Northumbria Police has said the route was down to one lane after the crash just south of the bridge.

The force has issued an update and has said: "The vehicle involved in the road traffic collision on the A19 south of Hylton Bridge has been recovered and the road is clear.

"Traffic is moving freely but please take care whilst driving."

Officers have also warned motorists to take extra care on the roads because of standing water and has said drivers should plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey.