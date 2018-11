A major road has reopened following a lengthy closure while police dealt with a lorry with an "unsafe load".

The A689 heading into Hartlepool was shut from between around 12.30pm and 2.40pm near the A19-A689 Wolviston roundabout.

Police urged motorists to find an alternative route into town while they dealt with the incident.

They have now confirmed that the road has reopened.