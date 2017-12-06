Able Group dredges up £6million investment in its Hartlepool port

The Able Group has dug deep to strengthen its position as a world-class leader in offshore recycling activities with a £6million investment at its Seaton Port facility in Hartlepool.

A major recently completed upgrade and dredging programme means it is able to offer a range of activities, including marine decommissioning, offshore wind installations and handling large-scale project cargo.

The Group is committed to meeting new challenges and embracing new opportunities and the increased depths at Able Seaton Port will mean we can now accommodate some of the largest vessels operating across a range of different business sectors. Peter Stephenson

This latest phase of the investment has included extensive dredging works that will provide 24-hour sea access for the majority of vessels.

Executive Chairman Peter Stephenson stressed the company was committed to continued investment in facilities in Hartlepool to ensure it remains at the forefront of the growing offshore decommissioning industry, as well as exploiting other developing sectors.

“We have always taken a longer-term view in respect of our investments and these latest works will assist us to continue and deliver an even wider range of projects on time and on budget,” he said.

“We are proud of our success in competing in an international market place and we aim to continue leading the way in bringing jobs and investment to our region.”