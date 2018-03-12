Acclaimed designer set for appearance at Hartlepool art college campus

An internationally acclaimed graphic artist and designer will take to the stage to talk about his career working with the likes of Apple, Google, Hermés and the London Underground.

Cleveland College of Art & Design (CCAD) is launching its new season of evening talks and networking events and the first will feature print-maker Anthony Burrill.

At the college’s university-level campus in Hartlepool, Anthony will reveal his creative journey from teenage music fan to where he is today, his approach to working in the creative industry and everything else in between.

He is known for his persuasive, up-beat style of communication and his work is held in the permanent collections of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum, New York, and has been exhibited in galleries around the world including the Barbican Art Gallery, the Walker Art Center, Minnesota and the Design Museum, London. Words and language are an important part of his work and he has developed a distinctive voice that is sought after by collectors of his posters and prints.

He may be best known for his typographic, text-based compositions, including the now-famous “Work Hard and Be Nice to People”, which has become a mantra for the design community and beyond.

Pat Chapman, vice principal (employability and external relations) at the college, said: “Anthony is just one of a high profile group of nationally and internationally recognised creatives that the college works with on a regular basis. This event is one of our programme of open lectures and networking events which we hold in our brand new theatre space on our Hartlepool campus. These events are about hearing from people at the peak of their creative careers as well as giving businesses the chance to network in a great, informal environment.”

For bookings for the free event, which runs from 6pm until 8pm tomorrow, go to http://bit.ly/2oVWB8Q