Adult social care department at Hartlepool Borough Council one of the best in the country according to new survey

The adult social care department in Hartlepool has been rated as one of the best in the country based on a survey by service users.

Hartlepool Borough Council adult and community based services committee received the results of the adult social care survey which councils carry out nationally.

Results found social care related quality of life in Hartlepool, as reported by users of services, is ninth highest in the national rankings.

In total 85.2% of people who responded to the survey said they have control over their daily lives, which is the highest nationally.

Jill Harrison, director of adult and community based services, said: “We’re delighted to see the feedback from carers, it is really really positive.

“We’ve particularly done well in terms of number of people saying they had control over daily lives, in Hartlepool we are the highest in the region and highest in the country.

“We’re pleased to report the good response despite challenging circumstances.”

The proportion of people who use services who have as much social contact as they would like was 52.8% – the third highest performance in the North East and ninth highest nationally.

The council said it has undertaken a significant amount of work to try and tackle social isolation in recent years through provision of day opportunities and carer support as well as other initiatives.

In Hartlepool, 71.1% of people reported that they felt safe, with 92.4% reporting that the services they received made them feel safe.

Both of these figures are above the national average with the proportion of people reporting that services made them feel safe ranking 12th in the country.

Councillors were pleased to see the results of the survey and praised the work of adult care staff in Hartlepool.

Coun Lesley Hamilton said: “It’s fabulous.

“Hartlepool is a small local authority and staff work their socks off and often go above and beyond.

“They put their family lives on hold at times, I just want to say thank you.”

Chair Coun Stephen Thomas said: “Thanks to all the staff involved.

“In the extremely difficult circumstances they have been working in for the past eight years or so it is true testament to the dedication of staff in the local authority.”

The 2018 adult social care user survey comes as part of the adult social care outcomes framework, identifying how performance compares with councils nationwide and in the North East.

Nic Marko, Local Democracy Reporting Service