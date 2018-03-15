Advice for parents over Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Parents of young babies across Hartlepool have been urged to follow guidelines to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Although the cause of SIDS is not fully understood, there are thought to be a number of environmental factors involved, such as getting tangled in bedding.

Sometimes known as cot death, there are a number of provisions which can be made to reduce the risk to a very low level.

These simple measures include always placing a baby on their back to sleep, putting your baby in the feet at the foot of the cot or crib (“feet to foot”) position and keeping a baby’s head uncovered. A baby’s blanket should be tucked in no higher than shoulder level.

NHS Hartlepool and Stockton Clinical Commissioning Group (HAST CCG) is urging parents to follow these guidelines, which have been issued after years of extensive research.

Dr Boleslaw Posmyk, chairman at the CCG, said: “12–18 March 2018 is Safer Sleep Week, a campaign by the Lullaby trust. It is the perfect time for us to reaffirm with parents how best to put their babies to sleep.

“Although rare, SIDS is a terrible and heartbreaking experience that no parent should have to go through. By following simple steps, the likelihood of it happening falls even further.

“If you’re worried about your baby at any point, see your GP or call NHS 111 for advice.

“If your baby has stopped breathing or is struggling for breath, make sure to dial 999 right away.”

For more information about the Safer Sleep Week campaign, visit https://www.lullabytrust.org.uk/about-us/safer-sleep-week-2018/