Air ambulance called after child knocked down in Hartlepool

Emergency services are on the scene where a child has been knocked down in Hartlepool.
The accident has happened in the Catcote Road area near Rossmere Primary School.
It is believed a young girl is involved and as well as the air ambulance, fire crews and paramedics are also on the scene.
The road is currently closed to traffic.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police, said: "Police are attending a serious road traffic collision in Catcote Road, Hartlepool. Please be advised the road will be closed for some time and motorists are advised to use alternative routes."