Air ambulance called after child knocked down in Hartlepool

Emergency services are on the scene where a child has been knocked down in Hartlepool.

The accident has happened in the Catcote Road area near Rossmere Primary School.

Emergency crews on scene of incident in Catcote Road.

It is believed a young girl is involved and as well as the air ambulance, fire crews and paramedics are also on the scene.

The road is currently closed to traffic.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police, said: "Police are attending a serious road traffic collision in Catcote Road, Hartlepool. Please be advised the road will be closed for some time and motorists are advised to use alternative routes."

The air ambulance has been called to the scene where a young girl is believed to have been knocked down.