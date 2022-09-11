Air ambulance called to 'serious collision' in Hartlepool with one person taken to hospital
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to a Hartlepool street following a serious collision on Sunday, September 11.
Brenda Road roundabout in the town was closed in all directions with emergency services on the scene on Sunday afternoon due to a serious collision, Cleveland Police confirmed in a statement on social media.
The incident happened at the roundabout between Brenda Road and Seaton Lane shortly after 3pm and involved one vehicle, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said.
A man was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough by road ambulance. The Great North Air Ambulance Service was also called to the scene.
Most Popular
-
1
'Sad more than words can say' - Swimmer dies after falling ill during early morning dip off Hartlepool coast
-
2
Great North Run 2022: Inspiring pictures from Great North Run day as North East welcomes race's return
-
3
Emergency services on scene after ‘serious collision’ in Brenda Road in Hartlepool
-
4
King Charles III proclamation ceremony to be held in Hartlepool in centuries old tradition
-
5
Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place
A spokesperson for NEAS told the Mail in a statement: “We received a call at 3.09pm this afternoon (Sunday) to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle at the roundabout between Brenda Road and Seaton Lane in Hartlepool.
Read More
"We sent a clinical team leader, two emergency ambulance crews and the air ambulance, and took one male patient to James Cook hospital by road."
In a tweet at around 5.45pm, Cleveland Police said: “Brenda Road roundabout in Hartlepool is closed in all directions due to a serious collision.
"Emergency services remain on scene. Please use alternative routes. Thank you for your patience.”