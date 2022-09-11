Air ambulance called to 'serious collision' in Hartlepool with one person taken to hospital

Brenda Road roundabout in the town was closed in all directions with emergency services on the scene on Sunday afternoon due to a serious collision, Cleveland Police confirmed in a statement on social media.

The incident happened at the roundabout between Brenda Road and Seaton Lane shortly after 3pm and involved one vehicle, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said.

A man was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough by road ambulance. The Great North Air Ambulance Service was also called to the scene.

Cleveland Police has asked people to use alternative routes following the collision in Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for NEAS told the Mail in a statement: “We received a call at 3.09pm this afternoon (Sunday) to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle at the roundabout between Brenda Road and Seaton Lane in Hartlepool.

"We sent a clinical team leader, two emergency ambulance crews and the air ambulance, and took one male patient to James Cook hospital by road."

In a tweet at around 5.45pm, Cleveland Police said: “Brenda Road roundabout in Hartlepool is closed in all directions due to a serious collision.