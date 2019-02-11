Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool launches new Memory Stroll to help raise vital funds

Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice is launching a new event this spring to give people the chance to raise cash while remembering their loved ones.

The new Memory Stroll event, organised by and in aid of Alice House Hospice, is a peaceful Sunday morning walk along Hartlepool’s historic Headland on April 28, starting and ending at the Heugh Battery Museum.

Walkers are encouraged to dedicate the walk to a loved one and raise sponsorship in their memory.

All who take part will receive a commemorative badge and keepsake card, with the latter displaying the names of those being remembered.

On the day, walkers will also receive free access to the Battery Museum and refreshments will be on sale in the site cafe.

The Hartlepool branch of Co-op Funeralcare, based in Strathmore House, has pledged their support the new hospice Memory Stroll.

Co-op Funeralcare were keen to sponsor this event with its themes of tribute and remembrance.

The funeral provider’s estate planning lead Daniel Laughton visited the local charity to discuss plans for the event and is looking forward to being involved.

Daniel said “This will be a lovely event for our local communities and we are very proud to be sponsors.

"Most importantly, I hope that we can help to raise lots of money for such a vital and much loved charity.”

Carol Sennett, corporate fundraiser at Alice House said “We are delighted to be working with Daniel and his colleagues at Co-op Funeralcare.

“This generous sponsorship has given our event a great boost and helps ensure that our patients and their families can continue to receive the care that they need.

"It is great to have such a well-respected local organisation behind us on this project.”

Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care, counselling and support to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

Those accessing Hospice services can be living with a variety of illnesses including Cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, Motor Neurone Disease, end stage heart disease and Parkinson’s.

Each person, along with their family and carers, will receive tailor-made packages to meet their physical, emotional, spiritual, psychological and cultural needs in an atmosphere of comfort and dignity.

It will cost £3.3million to continue providing the current range of services this year, yet Alice House Hospice receives only 23% government funding.

The outstanding £2.5million must be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.

The Memory Walk is suitable for people of all ages and registration open now; you can register online at www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/memorystroll or call 01429 855555 to request a paper form.

For more information about Alice House Hospice events and news updates visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or follow Alice House on social media: Facebook @alicehousehospice or Twitter @AliceHouseHosp.