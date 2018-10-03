All you need to know about how to get to outdoor theatre show on women getting vote 100 years ago

Details of how Hartlepool people can get to see a major outdoor production in the town later this month have been announced.

The Glass Ceiling, which focuses on how women got the right to vote 100 years ago, will be performed on Friday, October 19, from 8.30pm to 9.30pm in the town’s Ward Jackson Park.

Inspired by the Suffragettes and Suffragists, the show celebrates the activists from the Tees Valley whose courage and perseverance propelled this historic movement to achieve political recognition.

The show is produced by Periplum, the theatre company which created ‘Homecoming’ - the First World War outdoor theatre performance in the Headland Town Square in 2014 to mark the 100th anniversary of the bombardment of the Hartlepools.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “Anyone who saw Periplum’s outstanding performance on the Headland four years ago will know that this new outdoor performance is one which is definitely not to be missed.

“The struggle for votes for women was one of the most momentous chapters in our history and in this centenary year I hope people will come along to celebrate that achievement and to share in what I’m sure will be a powerful and memorable event.”

The performance is free and no tickets are needed.

Organisers are reminded those due to attend that the audience is required to stand throughout the performance.

For safety reasons, no dogs or bicycles are allowed within the performance site and parents are advised that the show is not recommended for children aged under eight.

To help make the event even more accessible, Hartlepool Borough Council is providing a free bus service (two 60-seater, low-floor entry yellow buses) to and from the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

The two buses will collect and drop off as follows:

To the event

7.35pm - Stockton Street, in front of the H&M store.

7.38pm - Marina Way, in front of Asda.

7.41pm - Marina Way, in front of National Museum of the Royal Navy.

7.45pm - Victoria Road, in front of Wilkinson’s.

7.55pm - Drop-off at The Parade.

The two buses will do a second round at:

8.05pm - Stockton Street, in front of the H&M store.

8.08pm - Marina Way, in front of Asda.

8.11pm - Marina Way, in front of National Museum of the Royal Navy.

8.14pm - Victoria Road, in front of Wilkinson’s.

8.19pm - Drop-off at The Parade.

Return Route

9.35pm - Pick up at The Parade.

9.45pm - Stockton Street, in front of the H&M store.

9.48pm - Marina Way, in front of Asda.

9.51pm - Marina Way, in front of National Museum of the Royal Navy.

9.55pm - Victoria Road, in front of Wilkinson’s.

If required, the two buses will do a second round:

10.05pm - Pick up at The Parade.

10.15pm - Stockton Street, in front of the H&M store.

10.18pm - Marina Way, in front of Asda.

10.21pm - Marina Way, in front of National Museum of the Royal Navy.

10.25pm - Victoria Road, in front of Wilkinson’s.

The Glass Ceiling has been funded by Arts Council England and the Tees Valley Combined Authority, and has been co-commissioned by Stockton International Riverside Festival and the Hartlepool, Stockton, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland and Darlington Borough Councils.

Those with further access requirements should contact Aaron Bowman, Hartlepool Borough Council’ s Cultural Officer on 01429 402761 or email aaron.bowman@hartlepool.gov.uk