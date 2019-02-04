Almost 1,800 people in Hartlepool predicted to have dementia by 2030

Around 1,800 people aged 65 and over are predicted to be living with dementia in Hartlepool by 2030.

The figures come as part of a Hartlepool Borough Council report looking to raise awareness and encourage support for people living with dementia.

From left, The Reverend Cath Thompson, of the Church of the Nazarene, Councillor Stephen Thomas, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council's Adult and Community Based Services Committee, and Caroline Ryder-Jones, from Dementia-Friendly Hartlepool, at a Dementia Friendly Harvest Festival.

In 2018 it was estimated 1,278 people aged 65 and over were living with dementia in the town, which is expected to steadily increase over the next 15 years.

By 2025 it is estimated the figure will rise by around 300 to 1,546 before increasing to 1,794 by 2030.

Council bosses urged the importance of the issue in the town and the need to provide support to people.

A report of director of adult and community based services Jill Harrison said: “Dementia is one of the most pressing issues relating to older people.

“There is sustained activity in Hartlepool to raise awareness of the impact of living with dementia predominantly through the continued success of the Dementia Advisory Service.

“The growing number of people with dementia and society’s ability to support them is one of the biggest issues facing the developed world in the 21st Century.

“This is set against a sustained period of reducing resources available within health and social care.

“Hartlepool as a dementia friendly community remains a key priority for the council and its partners.”

The Bridge, located at Villiers Street in the town centre, provides a drop in service and information centre for those living with dementia and their carers.

A number of Dementia Friends sessions have also been carried out in the town to raise awareness.

In the town there are 4,294 ‘Dementia Friends’ who have completed the sessions, while there are also 747 people who completed similar online sessions and 30 ‘Dementia Champions’ who can deliver the sessions.

The council was previously given official accreditation for its work to help people in the area by the organisation Dementia Friendly Hartlepool.

The council committed to a series of actions in order to be named ‘dementia friendly’, including plans to support over 300 staff to become Dementia Friends, and to build dementia friendly training into the mandatory induction programme for new employees.

Last year the council also held a number of events as part of Dementia Awareness Week, which ran form May 21-25.

A total of 21 events were scheduled, with more than 555 people engaging with activities which raised £1,166 for Dementia Hartlepool charity fund.

Nic Marko, Local Democracy Reporting Service