Ambulance and hospital bosses to review performances

Health bosses are set for talks with councillors in a bid to help review performances from the past year and set targets for the future.

A meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council Audit and Governance Committee later this week is to receive quality accounts from three healthcare services covering the town.

Representatives from North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust are scheduled to attend.

They will give reports about the quality of services they have provided over the past year.

Members from the trusts, along with councillors, will then consider and comment on performances in 2018/19 and look to what future priorities could be.

A report from Joan Stevens, council statutory scrutiny manager, said all providers of NHS healthcare services are required to produce annual reports to be scrutinised by the local authority.

It said: “Representatives from each of the trusts identified will be present…to give the committee an opportunity to consider and comment on their performance in 2018/19 and the priorities identified for quality improvement in 2019/20.”

The meeting will take place at the Civic Centre in Hartlepool from 10am on Thursday.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service