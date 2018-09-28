America's Got Talent finalist Courtney Hadwin to star in Las Vegas shows

Courtney Hadwin is off to LA.

Young singing sensation Courtney Hadwin has revealed she's off to star in five Las Vegas shows.

The 14-year-old from Hesleden, who came sixth in America's Got Talent TV show, will be starring at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel from November 2 to 5.

She will be performing along side the show's winner Canadian-American magician Shin Lim and other finalists.

The teen took to Twitter to tell her fans the news.

She tweeted: "I can't believe I am going to be performing at #parisvegas! I will be performing alongside #AGT winner @ShinLimMagic, @BrianKingJoseph, @duotranscend, @VickiBarbolak & @SamuelJComroe I can't wait Nov 2nd - Nov 4th five shows!!"

During the final's of the hit show, Courtney, who is a pupil at The Academy at Shotton Hall in Peterlee, joined with band The Struts for a cover of Piece Of My Heart, a song made famous by American singer Janis Joplin

She had reached the final through a string of impressive performances and during the first leg she was described as a "superstar in the making" by judge Howie Mandel.

Following her cover of Tina Turner's River Deep - Mountain High, he told her: "Amazing.

"Your letters were on fire. "You are on fire.