America's Got Talent finalist Courtney Hadwin to star in Las Vegas shows

Young singing sensation Courtney Hadwin has revealed she's off to star in five Las Vegas shows.

The 14-year-old from Hesleden, who came sixth in America's Got Talent TV show, will be starring at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel from November 2 to 5.

She will be performing along side the show's winner Canadian-American magician Shin Lim and other finalists.

The teen took to Twitter to tell her fans the news.

She tweeted: "I can't believe I am going to be performing at #parisvegas! I will be performing alongside #AGT winner @ShinLimMagic, @BrianKingJoseph, @duotranscend, @VickiBarbolak & @SamuelJComroe I can't wait Nov 2nd - Nov 4th five shows!!"

During the final's of the hit show, Courtney, who is a pupil at The Academy at Shotton Hall in Peterlee, joined with band The Struts for a cover of Piece Of My Heart, a song made famous by American singer Janis Joplin

She had reached the final through a string of impressive performances and during the first leg she was described as a "superstar in the making" by judge Howie Mandel.

Following her cover of Tina Turner's River Deep - Mountain High, he told her: "Amazing.

"Your letters were on fire. "You are on fire.