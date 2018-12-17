America's Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin signs record deal

America's Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin has announced she has signed a record deal.

The 14-year-old singer, who won fans across the world after appearing on the hit US TV show earlier this year, broke the news on Twitter that she has singed a record deal under Simon Cowell's label, Syco Records.

The talented youngster from Hesleden said: "So excited to finally say that I have signed a record deal with @syco & @aristarecords.

"Thank you so much this wouldn't be possible without all your support #dreamsdocometrue.

"Now let's make music."

The Peterlee schoolgirl travelled to LA with dad Paul Hadwin in March to audition after applying for America's Got Talent online last year.

During her audition Courtney blew away celebrity judges - Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel - when she sang Otis Redding classic Hard to Handle.

She was given the Golden Buzzer by judge Howie Mandel to signal that she had made through to the live shows in the competition.

The talented performer came sixth in the competition.

In January she will appear in NBC show, America’s Got Talent The Champions, where she will star alongside the most famous Got Talent Stars such as Susan Boyle.

The show, which will be aired in the States in January, will see Got Talent winners and the most famous Got Talent stars compete to win the show.