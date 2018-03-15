Anger over the state of graves at Hartlepool cemetery

Mail readers have reacted with sadness and anger at the state of flooded graves in one of the town’s biggest cemeteries.

Council chiefs say they are looking to find solutions to flooding in Stranton Grange Cemetery after many councillors have received complaints from the public.

Waterlogged graves in Stranton Cemetery.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher said engineers are to come up with a scheme and costs to address waterlogging in the cemetery.

Some people have said their loved ones’ plots are under up to six inches of water.

The recent snow thaw is said to have made the issue worse but people have said it has been a problem for a long time.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the council’s Finance and Policy Committee on Monday.

A new vehicle route through the cemetery is due to be created from the Brierton Lane entrance as part of £45,000 works.

Commenting on the issue, Jill Boagey called it an ‘utter disgrace’. She said: “It would break my heart if that was my loved ones.

“It is a total and utter disgrace, it is about time something was done.”

Janet Marie Alton agreed, saying that the flooding made visiting the cemetery a ‘horrendous’ experience.

She said: “It’s horrendous when you go to visit your loved ones.

“Something needs to get done quickly.”

Rachael Bird said that something needed to be done. She said: “I hope something does get done about this because I can hardly get to my dad’s grave and when I do it’s flooded.

“I have to quickly go put flowers on and quickly get off, it’s like a swimming pool.

“The water comes up to your ankles.

“It’s not nice to see your loved one’s graves in that state, especially to the point when some headstones and stuff people put down is mostly under water.

“There have been times at Christmas and my dad’s birthdays where I have had to miss putting things on his grave as it’s been that bad that I haven’t been able to get to it sometimes.”

Wendy Walkington agreed: “It is an upsetting sight.”

Chris Leslie commented: “It was a disgrace on Sunday when we went. There was flooding all over even the paths.

“It has been like this for years but getting worse every year. No improvements have been done at all.

“It definitely needs sorting out, I am sick of it all.”

Bet Burey said: “ I have never seen Stranton Cemetery in such a disgraceful state as it was last weekend.

“I often visit relatives, some you can’t get near to the gravesides.

“The amount they’re charging for a burial site, it should be in tip-top condition.”

Sheila Hammond said it was heartbreaking to see it in such a state.

She said: “It was heart breaking to go to put flowers on loved ones’ graves and see it like this.

“Something should be done about it.”