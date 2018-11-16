Annual charity swim for Hartlepool day centre helps 11-year fundraising total reach almost £9,000

A Hartlepool woman has completed a sponsored swim in aid of the Hartlepool Day Centre for the 11th year running.

Town fundraiser Deb Smith was joined in the swim by her niece Sophie Wiseman, who completed it in her home town of Aberdeen, and Joanne Blackwood, Hartlepool Day Services manager, also took part once again.

Between the three, they managed to raise £774 which will go directly towards activities for the guests who attend the Hartlepool Day Centre.

Over the course of the 11 years they have been completing the swim, they have raised almost £9,000.

Deb chooses to do the swim every year in order to raise funds for the Hospital of God day centre which her father attended.

The Hartlepool Day Centre, based at Heather Grove, provides specialist day care support for people living with a diagnosis of dementia or memory problems who live in the town. Guests can meet their friends, socialise with staff, enjoy a hot meal and engage in tailored activities for their likes and needs.

Lawrence McAnelly, director of the Hospital of God, said: “We are once again very grateful to Deb and her family for all the support they provide the Hartlepool Day Centre.

"The donations they raise go directly towards providing enriching activities for people living with dementia in Hartlepool. Our Hartlepool Day Centre has recently purchased innovative dementia technology, which Deb’s swims have helped to contribute to.

"The ‘Magic Table’ provides interactive light games that are fun and accessible to people of all abilities, and this equipment has brought a lot of joy to our guests. Thank you again to everyone who sponsored Deb, Sophie and Joanne in their annual swim.”