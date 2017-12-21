Annual run to celebrate life and legacy of crash victim Sally

While most people will be busy making their final Christmas preparations this weekend, one man will be taking to the streets in memory of his late wife.

Phil Holbrook who tragically lost his wife Sally five years ago on Saturday will once again remember her with a special 5k run around Hartlepool’s Headland.

Sally, 48, was killed when the car she and Phil were travelling in was involved in a crash on the A689 at Greatham on December 23, 2012.

Phil, 57, suffered 30 broken bones, including a shattered pelvis, and had to learn to walk again.

Not only did he learn to walk again, but he started to run again including taking part in the Great North Run every year with a team of supporters to raise money for Alice House Hospice which was close to Sally’s heart.

Since 2014, Team Sally has raised more than £20,000 for the hospice.

This year’s memorial run will start and finish at The Fisherman’s Arms, in Southgate.

Phil said: “I think this will be the fourth memorial run that we have done.

“It started off when a friend of mine said ‘you’re not going to be moping around on the anniversary, let’s do something positive’, and it just spiralled from there.

“Other people have come with me on the runs from Middlesbrough and down from Durham.

“The vast majority never met Sally but are people I have met since I started running again since the accident.

“Anyone is welcome to come along. It is a circular route around the Headland and prom.

“Hopefully, we will have a number of people there.”

The run starts at 6.30pm from The Fisherman’s Arms where there will be live music afterwards.

People are invited to join Phil for the run or just for the celebration afterwards.

Team Sally raised more than £5,000 from this year’s Great North Run. Team members included Pools mascot H’Angus (Michael Evans) and former player Anthony Sweeney.

Sally is commemorated at the hospice with a brick dedicated to her by Phil on a Wall of Light in the new gardens.

There is also has a room named after Team Sally in the hospice’s Long Term Care Unit.

Greg Hildreth, from the hospice, said: “Phil continues to surprise and inspire through the amazing things he does.

“He’s achieved so much and done it in such a way that has helped so many others.

“On behalf of everyone at the hospice I would like to thank Phil and all who have supported him on his journey.

“The tributes that have been made in Sally’s memory and the money raised have left a legacy of care for hospice patients, in her name.”